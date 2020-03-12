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"Conspiracy Theory {Police State} "FLU VIRUS PANDEMIC? 2010
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129 views • March 12, 2020
Part from the POLICE STATE Episode where they specifically talk about declaring martial law due to Pandemics. Could This Corona Virus be what they had planned for those coffins.. time will tell.
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