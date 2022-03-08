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APOCALYPTIC Sky Sounds Are STILL Being Heard WORLDWIDE (2022)
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49 views • March 08, 2022
Since around the year 2011, people all over the world have been recording very strange atmospheric phenomena that can only be described as slightly distrubing sounds of thundering trumpets emanating from every direction in the sky. This being a new type of phenomenon, having only appeared in the last 10 years or so, and never having been reported by anyone in the past (that we're aware of), I think we should take this ominous phenomenon very seriously and investigate this matter until we can find the source of the sounds or at least come up with a theory for how this could be happening. Because at the moment, we've got nothing. And as far as we know, there are no authoritative agencies that have come forward and publicly announced that they are looking into this phenomenon. Perhaps because they already know what's causing this? I wouldn't doubt it one bit.
All I can say about this is that I don't know, but I have an inkling feeling that we are about to witness something Biblical.
All I can say about this is that I don't know, but I have an inkling feeling that we are about to witness something Biblical.
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