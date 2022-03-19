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Not Just Putin | Students at one of the leading Russian universities MGIMO …
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170 views • March 19, 2022
https://twitter.com/NakedHedgie/status/1505101480273002496?cxt=HHwWgICyqc30mOMpAAAA
Alex (Sasha) Krainer@NakedHedgie.
Interesting - none have pink/blue hair, none obese...
9:38 AM · Mar 19, 2022· Twitter for Android
https://twitter.com/NotJustPutin/status/1504777833624842255
Not Just Putin @NotJustPutin Students at one of the leading Russian universities MGIMO support the war in Ukraine. The original video is translated and put against the reality of what is happening in Ukraine. If you had any hope for “educated” elite, forget about it. #NotJustPutin #StandWithUkraine12:12 PM · Mar 18, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Not Just Putin | Students at one of the leading Russian universities MGIMO …
Not Just Putin, Students at one of the leading Russian universities, MGIMO Support the War
Alex (Sasha) Krainer@NakedHedgie.
Interesting - none have pink/blue hair, none obese...
9:38 AM · Mar 19, 2022· Twitter for Android
https://twitter.com/NotJustPutin/status/1504777833624842255
Not Just Putin @NotJustPutin Students at one of the leading Russian universities MGIMO support the war in Ukraine. The original video is translated and put against the reality of what is happening in Ukraine. If you had any hope for “educated” elite, forget about it. #NotJustPutin #StandWithUkraine12:12 PM · Mar 18, 2022·Twitter for iPhone
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Not Just Putin | Students at one of the leading Russian universities MGIMO …
Not Just Putin, Students at one of the leading Russian universities, MGIMO Support the War
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