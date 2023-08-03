Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Peruvian Paleontologists Unveil Remains of a Newly Discovered Cetacean from Nearly 40 Million Years Ago & Could be the Heaviest Animal to Have Ever Lived
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
940 Subscribers
150 views
Published 12 hours ago

Peruvian paleontologists unveil remains of a newly discovered cetacean that lived nearly 40 million years ago and could be the heaviest animal to have ever lived, based on a partial skeleton found in the Ocucaje desert, South of Lima.

Keywords
russiaukraineperufossilrussianlimaukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket