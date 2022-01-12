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'WheresHerFace' is Back! [12.01.2022]
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190 views • January 13, 2022
Not to worry, I’m back, and no, I’m not dead… unless you count on the inside. I’m sorry for all the silence and I would like to thank you all for the messages of concern the last few months. I truly missed your lovely faces but I’m finally back, and happy to be here.
So let’s put the disaster that was 2021 behind us and start fresh! And what better way to start fresh than with a reboot no one asked for? If spider man can reboot half a dozen times I think I’m entitled to at least once, right? So I hope you join me on my new channel and subscribe. Expect lots of content and lots of laughs. Link to new channel below!
10,782 views Jan 12, 2022
WhatsHerFace
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tJrHddJRsOM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
YT No 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC44ogxhq1L_3UTAUnQSlog
My New Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/real_whatsh...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
So let’s put the disaster that was 2021 behind us and start fresh! And what better way to start fresh than with a reboot no one asked for? If spider man can reboot half a dozen times I think I’m entitled to at least once, right? So I hope you join me on my new channel and subscribe. Expect lots of content and lots of laughs. Link to new channel below!
10,782 views Jan 12, 2022
WhatsHerFace
101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tJrHddJRsOM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
YT No 2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCC44ogxhq1L_3UTAUnQSlog
My New Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/real_whatsh...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@whatsherface:2
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-599487
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