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God Says: Prayer For My Judgement In This Hour🔥😲
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283 views • August 24, 2023

God Says: Prayer For My Judgement In This Hour🔥😲

Live by the Laws of God written in our hearts and minds when we are born. Read the bible laws written in you. God gives you the power to obey them and the words to get it done. God's written word is in your childhood mind! 2,3,4 years old. Keep everyone healthy and happy.

James 5 Repent of counterfeiting money! Matthew 4:4 AMP

 But Jesus replied, “It is written and forever remains written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes out of the mouth of God.’” AMPC

But He replied, It has been written, Man shall not live and be upheld and sustained by bread alone, but by every word that comes forth from the mouth of God.

The right way to live is to build a house build a farm build a family. With your own two hands. Praying to God for justice in your great-granddaddy's life! We suffer today because of what happened then. Communism. Evil stole their farms and gold and put them into slavery under fiat-printed fake money.

@End Game Investor

Those who are addicted to drugs and homeless will have homes and families, Sound sound-minded again. While those in mansions will eat grass and lose everything they did because they did the works of darkness to obtain what they had.

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