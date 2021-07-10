BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Harmonic Patterns Scanner for MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader5
LorenzoR
LorenzoR
1 follower
Follow
1
Share
Report
42 views • July 10, 2021
Harmonic Patterns Scanner and trader,and chart patterns scanner and trader , for the platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 .

Download Free Demo For MT4 : https://c.mql5.com/6/887/Voenix_Demo_MT4.ex4
Download Free Demo For MT5 : https://c.mql5.com/6/887/Voenix_Demo_MT5.ex5

Get for MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/19130
Get for MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51212

Subscribe to Telegram Channel for more : https://t.me/lorentzor

Music In This Video From :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcavSftXHgxLBWwLDm_bNvA (CoAG Music)

Photo from :
https://www.pexels.com/@gabby-k
Use it in your video here :
https://www.pexels.com/photo/joyful-black-woman-in-hoodie-standing-in-light-room-6311391/
Keywords
forexfibonacci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Considering Suspending Federal Gas Tax as States Lower Fuel Levies

Trump Considering Suspending Federal Gas Tax as States Lower Fuel Levies

Sterling Ashworth
After the Penny, Congress Looks to Tackle the Cost of the Nickel

After the Penny, Congress Looks to Tackle the Cost of the Nickel

Sterling Ashworth
India&#8217;s Central Bank Raises Repo Rate to 5.50%, First Increase Since 2023

India’s Central Bank Raises Repo Rate to 5.50%, First Increase Since 2023

Chase Codewell
U.S. Rare Earth Push Faces Processing Bottleneck as China Dominance Persists, Analysts Say

U.S. Rare Earth Push Faces Processing Bottleneck as China Dominance Persists, Analysts Say

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
The Real Cost of Oil: How War and Deception Are Fueling a Global Energy Crisis

The Real Cost of Oil: How War and Deception Are Fueling a Global Energy Crisis

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy