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The Truth About Why Sodom and Gomorrah Were Destroyed
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208 views • April 03, 2022
This short video gives an explanation of why Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed from the founder of Christianity. You may be surprised at what he says.
Click the link for a longer video called "The Days of Noah and Lot": https://bit.ly/3j6vbbL
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click the link for a longer video called "The Days of Noah and Lot": https://bit.ly/3j6vbbL
For inquiries email [email protected]
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