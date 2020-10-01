© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whats On My Minds 1-10-20
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • January 10, 2020
Today on What's On My Minds I bring you the news of Pedos, Psychos, Garbage Humans, and Freaky Floridians. And, more than one example of Human Judicial Justice No Longer Existing.
Almost every news story I share on my Minds.com channel, or remind from The Meat Cathedral and other Minds channels, are glaring examples of just how quickly down a hellhole we are sliding as a society.
Keep yourself informed ... it's like having a super power.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
The Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
The news articles -
• https://metro.co.uk/2020/01/09/scheming-christian-rocker-48-avoids-jail-falsely-accusing-boy-13-rape-12033153/
• https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7872033/Convicted-sex-offender-argues-child-porn-stash-legal.html
• https://nypost.com/2020/01/10/british-woman-gemma-watts-allegedly-groomed-girls-online-by-disguising-herself-as-teen-boy/
• https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7864781/Teacher-jailed-eight-months-child-pornography-charges.html
• https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7868299/Hangman-execute-four-Indian-men-raped-murdered-woman-says-deaths-bring-relief.html
• https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7873273/Missouri-woman-kept-6-year-old-son-nailed-shut-attic-given-probation.html
• https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7873519/Chicago-minister-stole-money-program-feed-kids-spending-142-000-Bentley-himself.html
• https://nypost.com/2020/01/09/nicole-terri-lester-charged-with-stabbing-daughter-30-times-in-gruesome-attack/
• https://metro.co.uk/2020/01/08/daughter-murdered-mother-electric-drill-horrific-christmas-bloodbath-12024518/
• https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61094 (nothing on Killary)
• https://nypost.com/2020/01/10/florida-man-busted-for-stabbing-his-step-mothers-dog-in-the-throat/
• https://nypost.com/2020/01/08/florida-woman-busted-with-1-2m-of-cocaine-during-traffic-stop-cops/
• https://nypost.com/2020/01/07/florida-woman-busted-for-dumping-feces-on-landlord-attempting-cover-up/
• https://nypost.com/2020/01/08/florida-man-wakes-up-to-burglar-sucking-on-his-toes/
Almost every news story I share on my Minds.com channel, or remind from The Meat Cathedral and other Minds channels, are glaring examples of just how quickly down a hellhole we are sliding as a society.
Keep yourself informed ... it's like having a super power.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
The Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
The news articles -
• https://metro.co.uk/2020/01/09/scheming-christian-rocker-48-avoids-jail-falsely-accusing-boy-13-rape-12033153/
• https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7872033/Convicted-sex-offender-argues-child-porn-stash-legal.html
• https://nypost.com/2020/01/10/british-woman-gemma-watts-allegedly-groomed-girls-online-by-disguising-herself-as-teen-boy/
• https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7864781/Teacher-jailed-eight-months-child-pornography-charges.html
• https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7868299/Hangman-execute-four-Indian-men-raped-murdered-woman-says-deaths-bring-relief.html
• https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7873273/Missouri-woman-kept-6-year-old-son-nailed-shut-attic-given-probation.html
• https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7873519/Chicago-minister-stole-money-program-feed-kids-spending-142-000-Bentley-himself.html
• https://nypost.com/2020/01/09/nicole-terri-lester-charged-with-stabbing-daughter-30-times-in-gruesome-attack/
• https://metro.co.uk/2020/01/08/daughter-murdered-mother-electric-drill-horrific-christmas-bloodbath-12024518/
• https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61094 (nothing on Killary)
• https://nypost.com/2020/01/10/florida-man-busted-for-stabbing-his-step-mothers-dog-in-the-throat/
• https://nypost.com/2020/01/08/florida-woman-busted-with-1-2m-of-cocaine-during-traffic-stop-cops/
• https://nypost.com/2020/01/07/florida-woman-busted-for-dumping-feces-on-landlord-attempting-cover-up/
• https://nypost.com/2020/01/08/florida-man-wakes-up-to-burglar-sucking-on-his-toes/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.