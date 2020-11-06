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EP 2181-6PM VIOLENT INSURRECTION IS THEIR NEXT PHASE:  Biden Will Hit 270; Trump Will Not Concede; ANTIFA/BLM Will Riot
The Pete Santilli Show
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27 views • November 06, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2181-6PM
THURSDAY - NOVEMBER 05, 2020 - 96PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK:  https://evault.video/view?l=3103173035 

In June 2020 the Transition Integrity Project (TIP) convened a bipartisan group of over 100 current and
former senior government and campaign leaders and other experts in a series of 2020 election crisis sce-
nario planning exercises. The results of all four table-top exercises were alarming. We assess with a high
degree of likelihood that November’s elections will be marked by a chaotic legal and political landscape.
We also assess that the President Trump is likely to contest the result by both legal and extra-legal means,
in an attempt to hold onto power. Recent events, including the President’s own unwillingness to commit
to abiding by the results of the election, the Attorney General’s embrace of the President’s groundless
electoral fraud claims, and the unprecedented deployment of federal agents to put down leftwing protests,
underscore the extreme lengths to which President Trump may be willing to go in order to stay in office.
EP 2181-6PM VIOLENT INSURRECTION IS THEIR NEXT PHASE:  Biden Will Hit 270; Trump Will Not Concede; ANTIFA/BLM Will Riot  https://bit.ly/351C884 


Special Guest:   Pastor Greg Young, is an ordained minister, and known as Pastor Greg through his radio show, Chosen Generation Radio. He created the radio show 8 years ago and began on a small station in Kerrville Texas. The show  has aired in Philadelphia and Southern California. Currently syndicated through USA Radio Networks and AM/FM247 and Wilkins Radio Network along with airing on several independent stations and WWCR short wave radio. On Red State he has the number one on line radio network and is listed in the Top 100 Conservative Radio Hosts in America according to Top Talk Radio. Twitter is @PastorGregCGR
https://chosengenerationradio.com/



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