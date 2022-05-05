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A true doctor, saving people till he was 102- Dr. Emanuel Revici in Gary Null Cancer documentary
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64 views • May 05, 2022
Included in the segment is a testimonial of a lovely woman who was told she'd be dead, yet 17 yrs later she is interviewed for the documentary, she credits Dr. Revici .
This segment is taken from a 3 hr Cancer alternative approaches documentary, the filming was mainly done in the 90s.
This segment is taken from a 3 hr Cancer alternative approaches documentary, the filming was mainly done in the 90s.
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