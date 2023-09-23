Matt Gaetz: BREAK THE FEVER of Governing by Omnibus and CR!

Congress must kick the habit of governing by omnibus and continuing resolution.

BREAK THE FEVER!



This rule that the Rules Committee is about to vote on, and hopefully pass, provides us the greatest platform to do deliberative governing and reduce spending in a way that is consistent with our values and the reality of divided government.

(House Rules Committee, 09/22/23)





