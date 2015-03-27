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Flashback March 27 2015 Alex Jones Exposes Federal Martial Law Plan
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10 views • November 26, 2021
INFOWARS Founder and Host Alex Jones lays out what the Federal Martial Law Plan was as of March 27 2015. It will be information to be aware of in any up and coming implementation in the coming weeks, months, years in the US...whenever they unload what was known in 2015 plus what abilities - logistics - capabilities across all spectrums of societal and industrial control infrastucturization they have garnered in the years since.
Permission to share by Copyright holder Alex Jones.
Permission to share by Copyright holder Alex Jones.
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