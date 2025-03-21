Trending: Ep55: Silver Pagers, Work till you Drop, Education/Brainwashing and a bit of Good News.

This morning on Trending Richard and Jaymie cover the issues making the headlines today.

- Benjamin Netanyahu gifts a silver pager to US senator John Fetterman to celebrate the attack on Hezbollah which killed many civilians and children last year.

- More people over 65 being forced to work in the UK because they simply cannot survive on the state pension.

- Calls for UK pension age to be raised to 71, as more evidence the ‘elites’ want you to work till you drop.

- Trump disbands US Department of Education, what does that really mean?

- As always, we bring you a good news story to set up the end of your week.

This plus more in today’s show.

