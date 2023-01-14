Charlene LIVE on Instagram to Share Info About Our Antitrust Lawsuit Against Legacy Media Bullies!

Charlene & Ty Bollinger filed an Antitrust lawsuit against a Legacy media partnership. Charlene explains more about the purpose of this groundbreaking lawsuit and what the "Trusted News Initiative" a.k.a. TNI is and when this Big Media Collaboration began and why

The defendants are AP, BBC, Reuters, and the Washington Post. They have partnered together to position themselves as the "trusted media" and frame the real news outlets like us (who were telling the truth that resulted in you realizing they were fake news outlets) as misinformation outlets, which is clearly a lie.

We have filed this lawsuit for YOU - to restore the freedom of speech and freedom of the press. We also are working to get all the real news outlets voices back into the world to continue saving lives. Too many people have died because they have hidden our content. This stops NOW with this lawsuit!

Please remember to share this video with everyone you know! We need people to understand what the TNI is and join us in this fight for freedom by sharing our videos, content, prompting whistleblowers to come forward and big media and celebrities who have a large influence to start talking about this with us. Together, we will win!

Read our press release here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alternative-healthcare-activists-file-antitrust-lawsuit-against-legacy-media-for-efforts-to-silence-rivals-from-internet-platforms-301719310.html

Read our formal complaint here: https://cdn.thetruthaboutcancer.com/wp-content/uploads/20230110191915/TNI-Complaint-1.10.22-Amarillo.pdf

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists. Charlene recently started a toxic free, luxury skincare line of perfect skincare products - CHARLIS. Charlene & Ty just launched the World Premiere of their latest 9 episode documentary series, Propaganda EXPOSED! [UNCENSORED]. Together they are proud members of the "Disinformation Dozen" risking everything to bring the truth about cancer, vaccines, and real medicine, that saves countless lives into the world, for you.





Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can and they need your help! As you know they are being censored with many other truth tellers.





Please support their mission by sharing this video! Next, you can support them by going to www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and signing up for their FREE Newsletter!





Also, join Ty & Charlene on Alt Social Media platforms where the TRUTH is allowed and join the discussion there





Follow, Subscribe, & SHARE:

1. Telegram: https://t.me/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines

2. GAB: https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger

3. GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/cancertruth

4. TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TheTruthAboutCancer

5. CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/TheTruthAboutCancer

6. Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vX3lcHH4Dvp0/

7. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheTruthAboutCancerOfficial

8. Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer