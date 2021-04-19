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BYE BYE, ASTRAZENECA!
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4697 views • April 19, 2021
BYE BYE, ASTRAZENECA!
News has gone from bad to worse for U.K-based vaccine maker, AstraZeneca. After a prolonged pause across the European Union, the shot has been officially withdrawn due to its strong association with serious blood clots. A final blow came recently as the EU Commission decided to terminate both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s contracts at their expiry.
#AstraZeneca #JohnsonJohnson #VaccinePause #EUCommission #VaccineContracts #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 19, 2021
News has gone from bad to worse for U.K-based vaccine maker, AstraZeneca. After a prolonged pause across the European Union, the shot has been officially withdrawn due to its strong association with serious blood clots. A final blow came recently as the EU Commission decided to terminate both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s contracts at their expiry.
#AstraZeneca #JohnsonJohnson #VaccinePause #EUCommission #VaccineContracts #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 19, 2021
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