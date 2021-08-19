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Regen in Olmue ( Chile regio 5)
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12 views • August 19, 2021
Dit is over de voorspelde regen in Olmue Chile, er wordt 100mm verwacht en dat valt in een paar uur, dus wat problemen zullen er absoluut ontstaan. Hier viel het tot laat in de avond mee maar bijvoorbeel in Cajon de Maipo bij Santiago was het de ene overstroming na de andere. In de ochtend uren zullen we zien of het hier is meegevallen.
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