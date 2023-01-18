Create New Account
Despite Outrage, Middle School Principal Says Graphic Gay Sex Book Will STAY In School | Ep. 69
FreedomProject Media
Published Yesterday |

A middle school principal in New York City has no plans to remove one of the Top Ten most controversial library books in the country, saying graphic books about gay sex should be celebrated by all 12-year-olds.

