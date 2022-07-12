Theragrippers - Self Attaching Drug Delivery

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On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane shows you how these runaway pharmaceutical companies are developing yet more nanotechnology to inject into your body without testing for safety and without your permission; and a report on states stepping up to block the poison bioweapon shots in babies and toddlers…the hill we should all be willing to defend at all costs and the show wraps with Dr. Jane’s tribute to the work of Dr. Zelenko at the Reawaken America Tour – the first without him and Dr. Jane’s spellbinding speech on the white clots! This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.
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FULL SHOW: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/07/dr-jane-ruby-self-attaching-drug-delivery-without-your-permission-states-rejecting-vax-for-babies-full-show/
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