The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 271 - More Life?

In this video i’m going to try to outline further the ages old “Quest”
by man for IMMORTALITY by other means than that ordained by God. In
Video No.192 titled, “Immortality” posted October 16, 2021 more than
year ago i stated this, “In this video i want to update what we now know
to be true about the Covid 19 series of INJECTIONS because it IS a
series, not just 1 injection. It has been 10 months since this evil
Bio-Weapon INJECTION program was rolled out in the UK on the 7th of
December 2020 by the W.H.O and the NHS. We have seen numerous attempts
in “alternative” media by many individuals to understand the reason for a
“mandatory” vaccine for a non existent virus. It makes NO SENSE! As
time has moved on many chilling discoveries have been made about this
INJECTION. We now know that the so called “vaccine” consists of numerous
nefarious high tech agents. Many now understand the INJECTION has
nothing to do with disease control but is an attempt to TRANSFORM
mankind from the inside out into Bio-Synthetic humanoid creatures imbued
with a form of IMMORTALITY. That’s what you’ll get IF the injection
doesn’t kill or fatally injure you first. That has already happened to
tens of millions of hapless victims worldwide.”
