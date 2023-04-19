https://gettr.com/post/p2ercno2239
Miles Guo told you in 2017, that there were 15,000 recruited foreign operators by the CCP at that time, you could imagine that number actually growing.
郭文贵先生在2017年告诉你，当时有15000名被中共招募的外国代理人。你可以想象这个数字实际上在增长。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish
