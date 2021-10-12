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Super interesting Pics of La Palma Volcano with awesome background music
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180 views • October 12, 2021
I do feel sorry for the people losing their property. That sucks. But to be able to watch this with super clear photography using drones, etc , and then you add the music, and Wa Laa Baby. This is over the top. I do like watching volcanoes. They are so mysterious. And unpredictable. Can you imagine if a big piece breaks off and the 300 ft tidal wave hits Miami and the East Coast ? Holy Shit. That could actually happen, they say. Now, the thumbnail pic or Yours Truly and our Housekeeper was taken in our kitchen at our Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Cheers !
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