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"STRANGE FIRE"- A SIGN IN THE LAST DAYS
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1327 views • February 12, 2022
#PROPHECY #SUPERNATURAL #ENDTIMES
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The sun, moon and stars are given for marking times and seasons. In the future however they will do more than that- the sky will be an alarm clock signalling the approach of the fallen ones. "The devil will come down to you, so take heed to yourselves." (Rev 12:12). These are the true revelations of the Lord, so take heed and build up your faith in the word of God. Amen.
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/04/desolations-are-determined-pt-6-strange-fire-june-30-2019/
LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
ALIENS ARRIVING:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/03/desolations-pt-5-the-sign-of-the-end-july-3-2019/
ALIENS MINGLING WITH PEOPLE:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/07/ufos-aliens-modded-june-7-2021/
SNAKE AND FISH PEOPLE:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/07/aliens-humanoids-and-serpent-people-july-6-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May God enable every viewer to receive this information with peace. The peace of God makes it possible to hear anything and process it with GRACE, long as we remember who has control over our future and our lives. Thank you. 🙏🏽
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The sun, moon and stars are given for marking times and seasons. In the future however they will do more than that- the sky will be an alarm clock signalling the approach of the fallen ones. "The devil will come down to you, so take heed to yourselves." (Rev 12:12). These are the true revelations of the Lord, so take heed and build up your faith in the word of God. Amen.
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/04/desolations-are-determined-pt-6-strange-fire-june-30-2019/
LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS VIDEO:
ALIENS ARRIVING:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/03/desolations-pt-5-the-sign-of-the-end-july-3-2019/
ALIENS MINGLING WITH PEOPLE:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/07/ufos-aliens-modded-june-7-2021/
SNAKE AND FISH PEOPLE:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/07/aliens-humanoids-and-serpent-people-july-6-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May God enable every viewer to receive this information with peace. The peace of God makes it possible to hear anything and process it with GRACE, long as we remember who has control over our future and our lives. Thank you. 🙏🏽
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