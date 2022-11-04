Border Battle

[Bidan]’s Crowning Achievement: A Broken Border

* The southern border is gone — and +5M people have broken our laws to come here.

* Bill Melugin reports on the latest developments from the U.S.-Mexico border.

* Thermal drone team witnesses hundreds of migrants crossing illegally into TX before sunrise.

* Border Patrol in Del Rio sector has already had +46K illegal crossings since October.

* Mexican cartels are thriving with Joe in charge.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314905082112

