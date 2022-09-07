[Bidan] Authoritarianism

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Criminalize Dissent; Ban The Opposition
* Joe reveals the blueprint for his administration.
* He has been taking inspiration from Zelensky.
* You’ll be punished if you disagree with this regime.
* Media applaud his dark, divisive rhetoric.
* It’s easy to see the path the left wants to follow.
* Where is the outrage over this attack on democracy?
* He wants to use federal agencies to transform America into a one-party state.
* Divider-in-chief calls for political purges, law enforcement crackdowns.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 September 2022