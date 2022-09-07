[Bidan] Authoritarianism

Criminalize Dissent; Ban The Opposition

* Joe reveals the blueprint for his administration.

* He has been taking inspiration from Zelensky.

* You’ll be punished if you disagree with this regime.

* Media applaud his dark, divisive rhetoric.

* It’s easy to see the path the left wants to follow.

* Where is the outrage over this attack on democracy?

* He wants to use federal agencies to transform America into a one-party state.

* Divider-in-chief calls for political purges, law enforcement crackdowns.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 September 2022