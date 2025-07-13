One-year-old baby tragically DIES hours after slew of ‘vaccines’

SOURCE: https://x.com/ChildrensHD/status/1906117844066357756

March 27, 2025 at 4pm EST: Sa’Niya Carter, a healthy 1 year girl, goes to a wellness check in Rochester, NY. She missed her 6 month appointment so the doctor told the mom she needed to be “caught up” with the schedule, so ordered 6 vaccine shots of 12 different vaccines.

Less than 12 hours later, the baby has multiple seizures and dies in the hospital.

Autopsy reveals the child’s brain is swollen.

Many of the vaccines that were given actually have warnings that the vaccine can cause seizures and/or death but the parents were never told that.

VSRF has been involved in this case since shortly after the child died. The parents want to know what killed their child. We are arranging for a second autopsy on Monday using a protocol from a pediatric neurologist who knows all the proper tests to make so that we can determine the cause. This is an unprecedented opportunity to find out the truth.

FULL VIDEO (DURATION: 26 MIN)

