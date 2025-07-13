BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

One-year-old baby tragically DIES hours after slew of ‘vaccines’
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10021 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
306 views • 22 hours ago

SOURCE: https://x.com/ChildrensHD/status/1906117844066357756

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY BY STEVE KIRSCH -

March 27, 2025 at 4pm EST: Sa’Niya Carter, a healthy 1 year girl, goes to a wellness check in Rochester, NY. She missed her 6 month appointment so the doctor told the mom she needed to be “caught up” with the schedule, so ordered 6 vaccine shots of 12 different vaccines.

Less than 12 hours later, the baby has multiple seizures and dies in the hospital.

Autopsy reveals the child’s brain is swollen.

Many of the vaccines that were given actually have warnings that the vaccine can cause seizures and/or death but the parents were never told that.

VSRF has been involved in this case since shortly after the child died. The parents want to know what killed their child. We are arranging for a second autopsy on Monday using a protocol from a pediatric neurologist who knows all the proper tests to make so that we can determine the cause. This is an unprecedented opportunity to find out the truth.

https://kirschsubstack.com/p/mother-of-1-yr-old-girl-who-died

FULL VIDEO (DURATION: 26 MIN)

https://rumble.com/v6re4fw

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/baby-tragically-dies-after-6-shots/

Mirrored - frankploegman

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaccinevaxx deathsvaxx mandatevaxx injury
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy