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Life Will Always be Full of PlanDemics and Challenges - But Peace Amidst all Storms is to Die For
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30 views • August 29, 2021
Life Will Always be Full of PlanDemics and Challenges - But Peace Amidst all Storms is to Die For * "Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect" - Romans 12:2
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