CNN Ignores Viewership Again, Announces Controversial Iowa Town Hall

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to appear on CNN for a presidential town hall moderated by Dana Bash next month, fueling speculations about his potential run in the GOP primary race. With the broadcast scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, at 9:00 p.m. ET from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, Pence's decision seems imminent. As he takes questions from Bash and a live audience of Iowa Republicans, all eyes will be on Pence's responses concerning his strained relationship with former President Donald Trump and how he intends to do a better job than the man he once praised for 4 years.
