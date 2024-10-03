THERE ARE ❌ NO WORDS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many of you have seen the pictures of this terrible story on social media. I want all of you to stop what you are doing right now and watch this interview from start to finish. I have NEVER seen a more painful, honest, but uplifting and beautiful interview on television in my life.
Pray for these people, without ceasing. God is so amazing.
Source: https://x.com/tracybeanz/status/1841504331197026352
Reposting Mike Adams' Twittwer | X post:
Willing to bet that FEMA is confiscating food supplies from people, dumping those supplies in a large pile and setting that pile on fire. FEMA wants people to die. This is engineered famine. An "American Holodomor." Weapons against humanity.
@Michael_Yon has seen this in other countries. Same pattern. Your government is at WAR with you.