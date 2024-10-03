BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THERE ARE ❌ NO WORDS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 7 months ago

Many of you have seen the pictures of this terrible story on social media. I want all of you to stop what you are doing right now and watch this interview from start to finish. I have NEVER seen a more painful, honest, but uplifting and beautiful interview on television in my life.


Pray for these people, without ceasing. God is so amazing.


Source: https://x.com/tracybeanz/status/1841504331197026352


Reposting Mike Adams' Twittwer | X post:


Willing to bet that FEMA is confiscating food supplies from people, dumping those supplies in a large pile and setting that pile on fire. FEMA wants people to die. This is engineered famine. An "American Holodomor." Weapons against humanity.


@Michael_Yon has seen this in other countries. Same pattern. Your government is at WAR with you.


https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/1841641165269172252

Keywords
fematracy beanzunnatural disastersmike adams the health rangermulti pronged attackthere are no words
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy