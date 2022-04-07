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Why Elon Musks's Twitter purchase is so significant
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120 views • April 07, 2022
The Ezra Levant Show.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed some of the media reactions to Musk's Twitter share acquisition and what it may mean to have the self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" now hold such an influential position with the social media giant.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3j8ggy5
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10039f-why-elon-musks-twitter-purchase-is-so-significant.html
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed some of the media reactions to Musk's Twitter share acquisition and what it may mean to have the self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" now hold such an influential position with the social media giant.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3j8ggy5
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10039f-why-elon-musks-twitter-purchase-is-so-significant.html
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