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Who Is Profiting From The Outbreak Or Is Something Far More Sinister Taking Place?
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161 views • June 24, 2021
As we see what is now being called a global health emergency regarding the Coronavirus continue to grow on a daily basis, we also see how the solutions to this crisis fall in line with pre positioned plans and agendas.
In this video, we look at a potential solution offered by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which intends to provide at home testing kits for those who believe they may have been exposed to, or may be possibly infected by the virus.
Is Bill Gates making money on this public health crisis? Or is there another motivation behind the 100 million dollars the foundation has donated to combat this outbreak?
Spurce:
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/03/is-bill-gates-profiting-from-the-outbreak-or-is-something-far-more-sinister-taking-place.html
original video date: 2020
In this video, we look at a potential solution offered by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which intends to provide at home testing kits for those who believe they may have been exposed to, or may be possibly infected by the virus.
Is Bill Gates making money on this public health crisis? Or is there another motivation behind the 100 million dollars the foundation has donated to combat this outbreak?
Spurce:
https://www.activistpost.com/2020/03/is-bill-gates-profiting-from-the-outbreak-or-is-something-far-more-sinister-taking-place.html
original video date: 2020
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