18. AZK – Heiko Schöning: The era of bioweapons has begun – How we protect ourselves? | www.kla.tv/24568

In his presentation at the 18th AZK Heiko Schöning opens the eyes for how much the world is afflicted by bio-terrorism. Schöning not only reveals how early the foundation was laid for a gigantic criminal cartel consisting of politics, banks, corporations, media, etc., he also presents a way out, a peaceful, investigative, common path....





👉 https://kla.tv/24568





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en





▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Dark Winter - A warning! - German version

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nd-35vRBC8k