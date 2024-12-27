BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trash Talk or Strategy? Annex Canada & Greenland, Retake Panama Canal
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
87 views • 4 months ago

December 27, 2024 - At first it sounded like a joke—President Trump trolling Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau by calling him our “51st Governor.” But then Trump doubled down and wrote a lengthy Christmas Day post that included an invitation for Canada to join the US and receive military protection, plus a 60 percent tax cut. Trump made a similar invite to Greenland, and also pointed out that the US really should take back control of the Panama Canal. It is supposed to be neutral, but is now being operated by the Chinese. 


Trash talk or strategy? Let’s take a look!



Thanks for watching and Praying!


To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com

Keywords
canadagreenlandpanama canal
