Pete Hegseth Calls Generals & Admirals To VA To Discuss War. Trump's Long Range Missiles For Russia
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
72 views • 1 day ago

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth calls rare meeting of large number of generals and admirals. U.S. officials told ABC News they don’t know what the meeting is about. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a large number of general officers and admirals to gather next Tuesday at the Marine base at Quantico, Virginia, according to five U.S. officials. Two of them told ABC News they don't know what prompted this gathering of potentially hundreds of the U.S. military's most senior leaders.


'Never seen anything like this': Retired general reacts to Hegseth calling urgent meeting. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of the U.S. military’s generals and admirals to gather on short notice without a stated reason at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week, The Washington Post reports.


Hegseth orders hundreds of military commanders to Virginia for unprecedented meeting. Highly unusual gathering comes as War Secretary Hegseth wants to cut 20% of senior officers


Russian Bombers, Fighter Jets Intercepted Near Alaska. The United States and Canada scrambled multiple aircraft to track Russian military planes flying near Alaska on Wednesday.


China Moves Two Super-Sized ‘XXL’ Uncrewed Submarines To South China Sea


U.S. fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian warplanes near Alaska


Russia’s former president makes veiled nuclear threat to US


Images Show NATO Planes Escort Russian Aircraft Near Alaska


EU to move forward with plans for drone wall amid Russian incursions


Former FBI director James Comey indicted on two charges


New digital ID will be mandatory to work in the UK. A new digital ID will be mandatory for working in the UK, as announced by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. This scheme aims to combat illegal migration and will be accessible to those without smartphones. The government is set to consult on its implementation. Critics argue it may add unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles for law-abiding citizens and employers.


trumpwhite housecyber attackbible prophecydefense secretarymark of the beastus troopspete hegsethtrump putinus russiaseventh day adventistpower outagetrump zelenskychurch and statesunday lawnuclear warningnuclear threatsnato russiany power outageuk cyberattackrussia alaskachina submarinesrussian aircraft alaskarussia europeeu drones
