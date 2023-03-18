Globalists FORCE Plan Based On FEAR: Evil Global Cabal Wants Public Afraid As Depression Rates SURGE

Stew Peters Show





March 17, 2023





Don’t fear the globalists but trust in God.

Patrick Coffin is here to talk about finding hope in a time of despair.

Mask mandates were a trial run and foreshadowed the vaccine mandates.

The Truth Over Fear events were a massive success but they were censored and canceled by the powers that be.

There is a looming feeling that the cabal has more tyranny in store for humanity.

That’s why the Hope Is Fuel summit is so important.

We cannot lose hope in God, faith, and love.

To sign up for the summit go to http://HopeIsFuel.com

As the darkness surrounds humanity we must look up, realize that God has a plan for our lives, and there is nothing that happens that is a surprise to Almighty God.

Covid tyranny has exposed false church leaders and caused Christians to seek out like minded followers of Christ.

Empires have an expiration date and we shouldn’t lie to ourselves and assume America will always be around.

Our leaders have sown the seeds of societal destruction but God and His Church are eternal.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Get the best sleep you’ve ever had with this high quality, non drowsy sleep supplement: https://sleepbreakthrough.com/stewpeters STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

LOSE WEIGHT, and CLEAN OUT your GUT: https://www2.gutcleanseprotocol.com/cid/7013w000002HTxJAAW

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2dm3vs-globalists-force-plan-based-on-fear-evil-global-cabal-wants-public-afraid-a.html



