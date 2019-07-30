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German Swimming Pool Forced To Introduce ID Checks To Stop Migrant Harassment
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61 views • July 30, 2019
A swimming pool in the German city of Düsseldorf has been forced to introduce mandatory ID card checks in an effort to stop sexual assaults and rowdy behavior by migrant youths that has required the police to be called out on numerous occasions.
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