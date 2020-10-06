G. Edward Griffin - How the Banking Cartel Fooled America Into Creating the Federal Reserve System

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SBTV's guest this week is G. Edward Griffin, author of the bestseller 'The Creature from Jekyll Island: A Second Look at the Federal Reserve'. It is time for those who are unaware to realize how evil the Federal Reserve System is and how it has led the world down the path of modern slavery.
Discussed in this interview:
01:25 Thoughts after visiting the Federal Reserve room on Jekyll Island
04:58 How 'The Creature from Jekyll Island' schooled those in the financial industry
09:49 The Federal Reserve is not part of the government
13:07 Why this fourth iteration of the U.S. central bank has lasted so long
15:52 Banking cartel's tentacles in politics
20:33 Federal Reserve Notes are not the U.S. dollar
24:13 The Fed's dual mandate is only a cover
28:01 End the Fed
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