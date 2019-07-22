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Power Of The Spirit
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18 views • July 22, 2019
Grace Communion International in Fairfield, California USA, sermon given on July 13th, 2019. Pastor Stephen Smith gives this synopsis on "Power Of The Spirit"...Apostle Paul admonition to Timothy about gift of God and power (Greek: "dunamis") of the Holy Spirit in a Christian’s life.
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