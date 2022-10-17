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Instrumented Test Results: Were aboriginal people unaffected by breathing cooking smoke in their huts and teepees -- as claimed by bestselling author Sally Fallon -- based on Dr. Weston A. Price's research book? Along with 2mg oral nicotine i.e. tobacco leaf antidote?
Instrumented test results: Sally Fallon recipe book vs PM 2.5 smoke inhalation
Using 3 oximeters simultaneously.