The Vatican's Serpent Hall — A Monument to Deception

The Vatican constructed its main audience hall as a deliberate monument to deception. The building rises with a curved roof forming a perfect serpent body. Oval windows mark the snake's eyes. The central walkway splits into fangs aimed at the crowd.





This is no accident. It is Pope Paul VI's audience hall — shaped intentionally by its creators. Globalist elements in the Catholic hierarchy drove the project. A chosen architect provided the exact symbol needed. Crowds gather under the snake as the Pope speaks from the serpent's mouth position. Lighting reveals pulsing scale-like ribs across the ceiling.





Such a venomous reptile form has no place in Christian tradition.





Today, the hall serves as a key control center for global policy. World leaders and UN figures meet under the serpent — signaling the old faith swallowed by New World Order priorities. Secret deals advance open borders, redistribution schemes, and sovereignty erosion. The church acts as cover. Your donations supported it.





Deep state coordination here aligns with United Nations agendas, harming national industry and independence. Migration policies pushed from the hall challenge security. President Trump's America First directly opposes this. He uncovered the globalist use of institutions against we the people. His policies disrupted the serpent-endorsed plans. The opposition during his leadership reveals their fear of a non-compliant leader.





Real cathedrals reach to heaven. This one points to the beast. The betrayal turns prayer houses into New World Order temples.





Wake up. Go look at the images yourself. Dark to light.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.