This Cabal Is Real

The Modern Left: Narcissists & Psychopaths

* The pressure comes from everywhere.

* The problem is libs now have tools and technology to do devastating things to us.

* It’s a psy-op to break us apart.

* Our real political targets are the ideological progressive leftists/socialists.

* You rarely see this [divisive] behavior outside of the internet.

* It’s going to get worse with artificial intelligence.

* Libs have no emergency brake for their behavior — and are very dangerous.





The “Dark-Ego-Vehicle Principle”

• Left-Wing Extremism Linked To Psychopathy & Narcissism: Study





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 31 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2r5zmu-video-exposes-the-cabal-pushing-the-woke-agenda-ep.-2021-05312023.html