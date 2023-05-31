This Cabal Is Real

The Modern Left: Narcissists & Psychopaths
* The pressure comes from everywhere.
* The problem is libs now have tools and technology to do devastating things to us.
* It’s a psy-op to break us apart.
* Our real political targets are the ideological progressive leftists/socialists.
* You rarely see this [divisive] behavior outside of the internet.
* It’s going to get worse with artificial intelligence.
* Libs have no emergency brake for their behavior — and are very dangerous.
The “Dark-Ego-Vehicle Principle”
• Left-Wing Extremism Linked To Psychopathy & Narcissism: Study
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 31 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2r5zmu-video-exposes-the-cabal-pushing-the-woke-agenda-ep.-2021-05312023.html
