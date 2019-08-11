Full Disclosure Joseph Newman Motor w/ Geoffrey Miller 2017 Energy Science & Technology Conference

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Geoffrey worked closely with Joseph Newman in the 1990s and learned the magnetic secrets of the motor. Although Newman died in 2015, people are now able to replicate his work, thanks to Geoffrey’s disclosure of the circuit design at the 2017 Energy Conference. In Geoffrey’s own words: “At the 2017 Energy Science & Technology Conference, I chose to give the first ever full disclosure on what I was privy to regarding the Newman Motor. In the past, I have given interviews, discussed some of the basics, have shown a few people the commutator working, but left out a lot of details. Those details are what I shared openly in this new presentation and my hope is that you will really appreciate the implications of what I'm sharing.I showed a live demonstration of a small scale Newman Motor to demonstrate the working principles and how the commutator is constructed and wired. Many people came up to take photos, draw diagrams, etc. so they had all the info, but that info is included in a special diagram that hardly anyone has seen and that too is included in this presentation package.” Learn more: http://bit.ly/2IKpC3u