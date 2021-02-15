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Showing Face At The Gas Station
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291 views • February 15, 2021
In this video I try to make a point of standing strong for the freedom we took for granted in the days when wearing a virtue signalling device over our face was non existent. I attempt to shed light on how to respond to this tyranny by confronting it head on in a polite, dignified, and rational manner -Facefreedom.
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