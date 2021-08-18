SEC Chair Recommends Stopping Investment in CCP Companies due to Risks

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08/17/2021 SEC Chair Gary Gensler recommends to stop investment in CCP companies due to risks. Most Chinese tech stocks listed on the US stock market are actually shell companies in the Cayman Islands or somewhere else, instead of direct investments in the operating companies in China. The US demands CCP companies to submit accounting records or would be delisted.