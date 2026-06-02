The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 429 - Inter Regnum

In this video message I want to return to what is known as Inter Regnum. This is a term that describes the gap between the demise of one king and the rise of another to replace him. I believe we’re in the Final Inter Regnum. In fact we are now in another long PAUSE between active HOSTILITIES against the mass world population by the IMAGE of the Beast United Nations World Government. ALL the National or Provincial Roman Governorships because that is what they are, ARE in lockstep to the Jesuit Master Plan for Mankind. Strategic PAUSES in the warfare against Mankind enable the Beast to SURPRISE the masses and catch them sleeping with yet another FALSE EMERGENCY. This use of the CALCULATED, TIMED PAUSE is probably the most effective tool Satan has in his diabolical toolkit! Ignorant people are actually EXPECTING things to IMPROVE or GET BETTER with the installation of a New King. The opposite is always true. People have learned nothing from History!





This Final Inter Regnum will see what I believe to be, Satan’s LAST Roman King prior to the coming of God’s true King, the Lord Jesus Christ. The conditions of this final Inter Regnum are becoming more and more evident day by day. Everything has been deliberately put into a spiral of DECLINE. We SEE systems failing and we see government LIP SERVICE BUT zero attempt to FIX them. The whole system is being made to fail. This final Inter Regnum has Social and Technological characteristics that have never been witnessed before in History.





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