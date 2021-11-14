FAUCI’S 5 FELONIES EXPOSED: CONGRESS MUST ACT: END EUA & PHARMA IMMUNITY

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EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
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ENGLISH
By Stew Peters November 12, 2021
Why isn't Dr. Anthony Fauci in jail yet? Dr. Jane Ruby details his crimes in this segment with Stew, laying out 5 specific felonies the head of the NIAID has committed, and, she calls for an end to emergency use authorizations (EUAs), along with Big Pharma's blanket immunity.
Dr. David Martin's Red Pill Expo speech:
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/11/explosive-dr-david-martin-who-they-are-the-names-and-faces-of-the-people-who-are-killing-humanity-video-3761634.html
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My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eo3W38SBzzWn/