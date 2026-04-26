Millions of lukewarm Christian women divorcing reptilian demons who don’t want to marry own witches

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). Millions of Western feminist nations' "Bible verses redefining, women's head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers" lukewarm Christian women are lusting for genetic descendant idols & animal instinct mating, and disobeying God to marry millions of nephilim reptilian hybrid demon spirit pedophile cannibal Satanist Christians inside their millions of churches and divorcing them, because androgynous reptilians in male avatar bodies do not want to marry their own androgynous reptilian domineering feminist witches. The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual “lesbian sisterhood coven witch earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” “gay brotherhood Satanist secret society” androgynous demon spirits in cloned hybrid human avatar bodies and stolen “walk in” human bodies are frantically looking for millions & millions of nice religious human specie lukewarm “nudist women’s heads fallen angel head controlled” vulnerable Christian women to marry and have nephilim reptilian hybrid children with them, because the lukewarm Christian women are not as violent & “Jezebel demon-possessed” & hateful like the heathen human specie women. The millions of Western feminist nations global witchcraft headquarter Christian churches are their hunting ground for “naked women’s heads” “female witchcraft rebellion” lukewarm apostate Christian women to marry, because these millions of lukewarm apostate Christian women are in churches to desperately hunt down nice Christian men to marry to use as breeding mates to create genetic descendant idols with their base animal instinct lust. They throw mud at God’s face by disobeying him to marry demons, and when they are angry at God for marrying them to a demon, they throw mud at God’s face again by divorcing and destroying the family & society & nation & human specie to corrupt the Western feminist nations and to demon-possess their 1960s grandmothers’ & post-1960s single mothers’ most wicked End Times generation grandchildren & children, so that they can invite millions of reptilian hybrid nephilim demon spirit avatar globalist elite Satanists to take over their churches & governments & schools & militaries & police & courts & families, who release millions of fallen angels from the abyss to exterminate the human specie, as these lukewarm apostate Christian women remove the human specie patriarchal spiritual protection and demon-possess their children by making them & their own “uncovered women’s heads” vulnerable to the fallen angels, and run off to marry Satan Lucifer & his reptilian androgynous demons by the millions in these “Noah’s days like” End Times last days. Warn the millions of church donators with Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, so that all your church donators will form a mob riot and drag you out of your church and try to beat you with their hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of idols & Ezekiel 8 fake foreign gods, and your millions of nephilim reptilian church member witches will plot how to crucify you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are hell-bent on exterminating God’s human specie for Satan Lucifer, and you want the blood of millions of people on your hands as a fake “watchman on the wall.”





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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