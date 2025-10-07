BrightLearn - Simple Steps to Total Health by Andreas Moritz and John Hornecker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast, citing the book "Simple Steps to Total Health" by Andreas Moritz and John Hornecker, exposes how modern medicine’s failure to address root causes—combined with toxic lifestyles, processed foods, dehydration, and systemic toxicity—fuels chronic illness, while advocating for natural detox methods, alkaline diets and self-healing to reclaim true vitality beyond Big Pharma’s symptom-management trap.
