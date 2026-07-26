Ep. 1975: 75K Noncitizens Called for Jury Duty in New Jersey

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* SHOCKING: 75,000 Noncitizens Summoned for Jury Duty in New Jersey Every Year as State’s Voter-Roll Scandal Explodes

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