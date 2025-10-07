BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CRITICAL MESSAGE! We Are The Enemy
The Prisoner
10108 followers
450 views • 1 day ago

“The era of the Department of Defense is over… From this moment forward, the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this: warfighting… We untie the hands of our warfighters to intimidate, demoralize, hunt and kill the enemies of our country… You kill people and break things for a living.”

~ Pete Hegseth

“America is under invasion from within… That’s a war, too. It’s a war from within… We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military... it’s the enemy from within, and we have to handle it before it gets out of control.”

~President Donald Trump in remarks to more than 800 of the country’s top military leaders

Battlefield America: Trump’s War on the Enemy Within - the American People

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/battlefield_america_trumps_war_on_the_enemy_withinthe_american_people

Mirrored - Everything Inside Me

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

trumpjohn whiteheadthe enemy withinbattlefield americathe american people
